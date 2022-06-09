Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.01-$0.01 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.00 million-$23.50 million.Asure Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.05-$0.02 EPS.

Asure Software stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.90. The stock had a trading volume of 35,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,710. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.91. Asure Software has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $9.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $118.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.64 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Asure Software alerts:

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $24.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.60 million. Asure Software had a net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Asure Software will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ASUR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asure Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Monday. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Asure Software from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.58.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASUR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Asure Software by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,762,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,484,000 after purchasing an additional 571,201 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Asure Software by 1,927.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 42,144 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Asure Software by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 382,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 27,419 shares during the last quarter. S Squared Technology LLC raised its holdings in Asure Software by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 839,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,994,000 after acquiring an additional 25,671 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Asure Software by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 20,277 shares during the period. 64.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Asure Software (Get Rating)

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.