ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (ASX) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.48 on August 4th

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, June 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.4794 per share by the semiconductor company on Thursday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from ASE Technology’s previous annual dividend of $0.30.

ASE Technology has a dividend payout ratio of 35.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ASE Technology to earn $0.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.6%.

Shares of ASX opened at $7.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.02. ASE Technology has a 1 year low of $6.18 and a 1 year high of $9.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter. ASE Technology had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 26.31%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ASE Technology will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASX. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in ASE Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in ASE Technology by 14.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in ASE Technology by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASE Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com upgraded ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.18.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA) and chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various packages; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

