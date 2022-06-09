ASA International Group (LON:ASAI) Trading 2.4% Higher

Shares of ASA International Group PLC (LON:ASAI – Get Rating) traded up 2.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 105 ($1.32) and last traded at GBX 105 ($1.32). 5,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 180,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 102.50 ($1.28).

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 93.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 113.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 311.99. The firm has a market cap of £105 million and a PE ratio of 15.00.

ASA International Group Company Profile (LON:ASAI)

ASA International Group PLC provides microfinancing services in Africa and Asia. The company offers loans to low-income female entrepreneurs, as well as small business owners. It operates through a network of 1,965 branches. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

