Artemis Resources (LON:ARV) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.85

Artemis Resources Limited (LON:ARV – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.85 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.82 ($0.02), with a volume of 488949 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.95 ($0.02).

The stock has a market capitalization of £25.21 million and a PE ratio of -4.88.

In other Artemis Resources news, insider Alastair Clayton acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £5,000 ($6,265.66). Over the last quarter, insiders bought 2,750,000 shares of company stock worth $5,500,000.

Artemis Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, nickel, zinc, PGE, cobalt, and copper deposits. Its flagship projects include the Carlow Castle Gold-Copper-Cobalt project located in the West Pilbara region of Western Australia; and the Paterson Central project covering an area of approximately 605 square kilometers located in the Yaneena Basin of the Paterson Province, Western Australia.

