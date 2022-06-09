Artemis Gold (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) Shares Up 3.4%

Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.71 and last traded at $4.71. 6,454 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 12,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.55.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARGTF. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Artemis Gold in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC began coverage on shares of Artemis Gold in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.92.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.20.

Artemis Gold Inc, a gold development company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, and development of gold properties. The company's asset portfolio includes a 32.3% equity interests in Velocity Minerals Ltd. that focuses on acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral resource properties in Bulgaria.

