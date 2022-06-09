Arqma (ARQ) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $118.00

Arqma (ARQ) traded down 11.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. Over the last seven days, Arqma has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. One Arqma coin can currently be bought for about $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges. Arqma has a market cap of $130,932.26 and $118.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,204.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,794.47 or 0.05941132 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000264 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002594 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00017906 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.24 or 0.00202757 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $177.18 or 0.00586613 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.39 or 0.00613776 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.40 or 0.00070843 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00004288 BTC.

About Arqma

Arqma (CRYPTO:ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 19,176,331 coins and its circulating supply is 13,131,788 coins. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Arqma is arqma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Arqma Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

