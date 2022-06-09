Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Major Shareholder Ares Management Llc Purchases 150,000 Shares of Stock

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.47 per share, with a total value of $1,270,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,148,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ares Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 6th, Ares Management Llc purchased 75,568 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.47 per share, with a total value of $640,060.96.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Ares Management Llc purchased 20,022 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.74 per share, with a total value of $174,992.28.

Shares of NYSE ARES opened at $72.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.15. Ares Management Co. has a 1 year low of $56.67 and a 1 year high of $90.08.

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.02). Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $715.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 119.61%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Ares Management from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Ares Management in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ares Management from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered Ares Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ares Management from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 44.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,747,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $223,210,000 after purchasing an additional 846,923 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ares Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,603,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Ares Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Ares Management by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,572 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 11,414 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Ares Management by 203.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 14,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 9,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

