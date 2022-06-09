Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Lifted to “Overweight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. Barclays currently has $9.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $7.20 to $7.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $13.60 to $13.10 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.36.

Get Ardagh Metal Packaging alerts:

AMBP opened at $6.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.21. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a twelve month low of $5.35 and a twelve month high of $12.43.

Ardagh Metal Packaging ( NYSE:AMBP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the fourth quarter worth $1,426,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,338,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,120,000 after buying an additional 944,839 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the fourth quarter worth $118,000. CNA Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 1,210,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,926,000 after buying an additional 171,500 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the third quarter worth $12,552,000.

About Ardagh Metal Packaging (Get Rating)

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.