Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 7,062 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 110,421 shares.The stock last traded at $21.07 and had previously closed at $19.16.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACLX. Barclays began coverage on Arcellx in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Arcellx in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Arcellx from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.32.

Arcellx ( NASDAQ:ACLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.92). As a group, equities analysts predict that Arcellx, Inc. will post -6.78 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SR One Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Arcellx during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,110,000. Novo Holdings A S bought a new stake in Arcellx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,317,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Arcellx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,493,000. AJU IB Investment Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Arcellx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,360,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Arcellx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,012,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.64% of the company’s stock.

Arcellx Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACLX)

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

