Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.25.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APRE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Aprea Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Aprea Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of APRE stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.91. 274,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,887. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.27 and its 200-day moving average is $2.11. Aprea Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $7.80.

Aprea Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:APRE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aprea Therapeutics will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 5.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 297,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 15,977 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 142,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 54,866 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 16.46% of the company’s stock.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics that target DNA damage response pathways. Its lead product candidate is ATRN-119, an oral ATR inhibitor that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with advanced solid tumors.

