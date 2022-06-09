Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating) were up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $36.86 and last traded at $36.48. Approximately 3,193 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 287,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.53.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMEH shares. TheStreet lowered Apollo Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Medical in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 0.56.

Apollo Medical ( NASDAQ:AMEH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $263.26 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 60,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in Apollo Medical by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

