Apollo Currency Price Tops $0.0006 on Major Exchanges (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. During the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Apollo Currency has a total market cap of $13.05 million and $617,109.00 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Apollo Currency alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00082072 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000586 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00016956 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001355 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.64 or 0.00207379 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00038792 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008520 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

APL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Apollo Currency’s official website is www.apollocurrency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Apollo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.