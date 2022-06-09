ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $47.84 Million

ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. One ApeSwap Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.45 or 0.00000992 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ApeSwap Finance has a market capitalization of $47.84 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ApeSwap Finance has traded 15.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 52.9% against the dollar and now trades at $103.93 or 0.00343031 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003298 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002107 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $119.60 or 0.00394730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00030916 BTC.

About ApeSwap Finance

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 105,843,378 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

ApeSwap Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeSwap Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ApeSwap Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ApeSwap Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

