Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $42.24

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $42.24 and last traded at $42.37, with a volume of 1520 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.58.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AIRC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. BTIG Research began coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $58.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apartment Income REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.14.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.27 and a 200 day moving average of $51.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Apartment Income REIT ( NYSE:AIRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.79). Apartment Income REIT had a net margin of 99.27% and a return on equity of 40.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

In other Apartment Income REIT news, Director Devin Ignatius Murphy purchased 2,000 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.45 per share, for a total transaction of $104,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Beldin sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $766,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 4,091 shares of company stock valued at $201,656 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

