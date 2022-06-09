Anthony Salvatore Marino Sells 9,828 Shares of ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Stock

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) President Anthony Salvatore Marino sold 9,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $39,606.84. Following the transaction, the president now owns 68,536 shares in the company, valued at $276,200.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

ThredUp stock opened at $4.27 on Thursday. ThredUp Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $31.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.14. The company has a market capitalization of $421.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.02.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 33.77% and a negative net margin of 25.19%. The business had revenue of $72.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. ThredUp’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in ThredUp by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,064,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,094,000 after buying an additional 252,598 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in ThredUp by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,154,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,386,000 after buying an additional 2,591,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ThredUp by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,471,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,434,000 after buying an additional 14,775 shares during the period. Upfront Ventures Management LLC purchased a new stake in ThredUp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,907,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,309,000. 65.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on TDUP. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ThredUp in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of ThredUp from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ThredUp in a report on Monday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of ThredUp from $25.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of ThredUp from $34.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.92.

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

