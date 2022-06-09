Anritsu (OTCMKTS:AITUY) Shares Down 0.4%

Anritsu Co. (OTCMKTS:AITUY – Get Rating) shares fell 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.60 and last traded at $11.60. 717 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 2,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.65.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.64.

Anritsu Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AITUY)

Anritsu Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells measurement instruments and systems for various communications applications in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Test and Measurement, Products Quality Assurance, and Others segments. The Test and Measurement segment offers measuring instruments for mobile phone acceptance testing by mobile phone service providers; and for design, production, function and performance verification, and maintenance of mobile phone handsets by manufacturers of mobile phones, including smartphones, IC chipsets, and relevant components.

