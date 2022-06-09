Angel Gold (CVE:ANG) Trading Up 3.1%

Angel Gold Corp. (CVE:ANG – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 10,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 75,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.17 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.83. The firm has a market cap of C$2.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01.

Angel Gold Corp., an exploration stage junior mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Colombia. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the El Porvenir gold property located within the Segovia-Remedios gold belt in the Department of Antioquia, Colombia.

