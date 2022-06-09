Angel Gold (CVE:ANG) Trading Up 3.1%

Angel Gold Corp. (CVE:ANG – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 10,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 75,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.17 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.83. The firm has a market cap of C$2.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01.
About Angel Gold (CVE:ANG)
Further Reading
- Would Netflix acquiring Roku be a positive for the stock?
- Inflation, An Economic Winter Is Approaching
- Now’s The Time To Buy MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB)
- Is It Too Late For Energy Stocks?
- Chargepoint’s Stock Could Benefit from High Energy Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Angel Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.