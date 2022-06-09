Analysts Set Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) PT at $17.06

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.06.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VRT shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Vertiv from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen lowered shares of Vertiv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Vertical Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $27.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

In related news, VP Patrick R. Johnson acquired 15,000 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.39 per share, with a total value of $185,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Joseph Fallon acquired 13,000 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.47 per share, with a total value of $175,110.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,624,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,534,000 after acquiring an additional 482,962 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $999,000. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth about $2,451,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Vertiv by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 288,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,209,000 after acquiring an additional 41,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,093,000. 87.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VRT traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,498,871. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.37. Vertiv has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $28.80. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,095.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.15.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. Vertiv had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Vertiv will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

