Analysts Set Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) PT at $43.23

Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.23.

Several research firms have recently commented on NOVA. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Shares of NYSE NOVA traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.61. 23,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,674,882. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.71. Sunnova Energy International has a 12 month low of $12.47 and a 12 month high of $46.40.

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $65.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.18 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 52.12% and a negative return on equity of 9.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chris Hayden sold 3,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $82,063.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVA. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 56.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 645,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,300,000 after buying an additional 231,784 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 85.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 37.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 5.4% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 20.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,504,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,574,000 after acquiring an additional 260,134 shares in the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.