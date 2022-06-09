Analysts Set PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) Price Target at C$20.51

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$20.65.

Several research firms have commented on PSK. Scotiabank lifted their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. CIBC boosted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

PSK traded down C$0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$19.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,951. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.28. The firm has a market cap of C$4.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$18.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$16.43. PrairieSky Royalty has a 52-week low of C$12.75 and a 52-week high of C$20.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.13%.

In other PrairieSky Royalty news, Senior Officer Cameron Maclean Proctor bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$17.42 per share, with a total value of C$52,248.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,727,667.20. Also, Senior Officer Andrew Phillips purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$18.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$110,953.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 655,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$12,116,228.93. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $266,652.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; approximately 0.3 million acres of the GRT interests; and other acreage.

