Analysts Set National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) PT at $48.20

National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.20.

NATI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of National Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on National Instruments from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Instruments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NATI traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.85. 3,375 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 938,501. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.58 and a 200-day moving average of $39.61. National Instruments has a one year low of $31.39 and a one year high of $45.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.81 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

National Instruments ( NASDAQ:NATI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $385.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.73 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that National Instruments will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This is a positive change from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 136.59%.

In other National Instruments news, CFO Karen Marie Rapp sold 6,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $218,394.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,448 shares in the company, valued at $4,280,710.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 19,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $687,816.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,443,664.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,487 shares of company stock valued at $1,275,500. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NATI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of National Instruments by 1,225.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after buying an additional 75,799 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the third quarter valued at $1,002,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Instruments by 1.9% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in National Instruments in the third quarter worth about $3,670,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in National Instruments by 3.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 130,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

