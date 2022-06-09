Analysts Set KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Price Target at $58.50

Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.50.

KBR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of KBR from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of KBR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of KBR from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of KBR in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Sopp purchased 1,050 shares of KBR stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.74 per share, for a total transaction of $50,127.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,657,046.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 3,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $200,826.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KBR. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in KBR by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,127 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its holdings in KBR by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 14,235 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in KBR by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,299 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in KBR by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in KBR by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 12,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KBR traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.50. 23,192 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,174,808. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.33 and a 200-day moving average of $48.54. KBR has a one year low of $36.71 and a one year high of $56.94. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.88 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. KBR had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 23.14%. KBR’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that KBR will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. KBR’s payout ratio is -64.00%.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

