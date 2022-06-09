Analysts Set Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) Price Target at $1.18

Shares of Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.18.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GSV. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Gold Standard Ventures in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Gold Standard Ventures in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$1.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gold Standard Ventures from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Gold Standard Ventures from C$1.40 to C$1.20 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Gold Standard Ventures from C$1.15 to C$1.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Gold Standard Ventures during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 728.7% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 2,077,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,770 shares during the last quarter. Sun Valley Gold LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Sun Valley Gold LLC now owns 48,576,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999,793 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 35,244.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 456,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 455,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 370.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 211,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 166,187 shares during the last quarter. 31.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSV traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.40. 178,240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,103. Gold Standard Ventures has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $0.61.

Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts predict that Gold Standard Ventures will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Gold Standard Ventures

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the development of district-scale and other gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering an area of approximately 53,570 acres located in the Elko County, Nevada.

