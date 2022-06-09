Analysts Set Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Target Price at $233.16

Shares of Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $233.16.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GNGBY. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Getinge AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Getinge AB (publ) from SEK 430 to SEK 425 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Get Getinge AB (publ) alerts:

GNGBY traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.95. 24,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.11. Getinge AB has a 12-month low of $27.02 and a 12-month high of $48.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.99.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were paid a $0.3116 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. Getinge AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

About Getinge AB (publ) (Get Rating)

Getinge AB (publ) provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, and sterilization departments. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers sterile transfer systems, closure processing systems, washers, isolators, sterilizers, logistic automation solutions, bioreactors, bioprocess control systems, bioprocess software, biobundles, bioprocess analytics, and perfusion systems; practice-oriented monitoring systems and disposables, anesthesia machines, beating heart stabilizers and positioners, axius blower mister and coronary shunts, proximal seal systems, ceiling supply units, connected solutions, cleaning and disinfection products, packaging and sealing solutions, monitors and indicators, and SteriTec products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Getinge AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getinge AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.