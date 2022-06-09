Analysts Set Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Target Price at $24.00

Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

CPNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Coupang from $28.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Coupang in a report on Friday, April 8th.

Get Coupang alerts:

In related news, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.85 per share, with a total value of $3,770,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Parker sold 72,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $947,583.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Coupang by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 110,367,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,288,000 after buying an additional 45,751,780 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Coupang by 970.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,895,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,528,000 after purchasing an additional 63,364,316 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Coupang by 340.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,399,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,938,000 after acquiring an additional 52,855,644 shares during the period. Massachusetts Institute of Technology lifted its position in Coupang by 48.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Institute of Technology now owns 24,014,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,579,000 after purchasing an additional 7,816,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Coupang by 10.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,112,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPNG traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.99. The company had a trading volume of 94,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,461,234. Coupang has a 52 week low of $8.98 and a 52 week high of $46.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 0.80.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.53. Coupang had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 48.47%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coupang will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coupang Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.