Analysts Set BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) PT at $30.67

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.67.

Several research firms have recently commented on BBIO. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBIO traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,072,054. BridgeBio Pharma has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $21.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.91.

BridgeBio Pharma ( NASDAQ:BBIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.18) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 266.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.74 EPS for the current year.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, Director Douglas A. Dachille acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.19 per share, with a total value of $81,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 763,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,736,000 after buying an additional 194,266 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the third quarter worth $937,000. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 91,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 22,599 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 128.0% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,050,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,526,000 after acquiring an additional 589,880 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 6.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

