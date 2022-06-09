Analysts Expect Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) to Announce -$0.14 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Vicarious Surgical’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vicarious Surgical will report full year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.59). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.68). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Vicarious Surgical.

RBOT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Vicarious Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Vicarious Surgical from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

Shares of NYSE:RBOT traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $3.72. 2,286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,304. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.61. Vicarious Surgical has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $15.79.

In other news, Director Philip Liang sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total value of $91,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,258,113 shares in the company, valued at $5,736,995.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam David Sachs sold 8,537 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total value of $36,111.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,722 shares of company stock valued at $306,803.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Vicarious Surgical in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 177,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 4,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Vicarious Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 35.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

