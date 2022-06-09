Analysts Expect S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Analysts predict that S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for S&T Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.64. S&T Bancorp posted earnings of $0.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that S&T Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.94. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $3.12. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow S&T Bancorp.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $82.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.75 million. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 9.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STBA. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.15.

In other news, Director William J. Hieb sold 3,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $104,016.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,033 shares in the company, valued at $1,102,682.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STBA. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in S&T Bancorp by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in S&T Bancorp by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,709,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,574,000 after acquiring an additional 129,939 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 319,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,437,000 after buying an additional 58,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 162.2% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 298,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,857,000 after purchasing an additional 184,677 shares during the period. 61.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ STBA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.45. 170 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,954. S&T Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.02 and a 52-week high of $34.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from S&T Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.80%.

About S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business Banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

