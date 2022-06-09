Analysts Expect Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Will Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) will announce $0.54 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Regions Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.50. Regions Financial reported earnings of $0.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 29.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regions Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.47. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Regions Financial.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 36.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on RF. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

RF opened at $21.80 on Monday. Regions Financial has a 12-month low of $18.02 and a 12-month high of $25.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.10 and a 200-day moving average of $22.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 28.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $229,810,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,030,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Regions Financial by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,711,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,108,312,000 after buying an additional 8,239,657 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Regions Financial by 296.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,552,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,902,000 after buying an additional 7,891,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Regions Financial by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,373,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,585,000 after buying an additional 2,023,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

