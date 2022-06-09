Analysts Expect Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $150.88 Million

Equities research analysts expect Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) to report sales of $150.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cogent Communications’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $151.44 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $150.30 million. Cogent Communications posted sales of $147.88 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cogent Communications will report full year sales of $606.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $601.80 million to $608.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $637.13 million, with estimates ranging from $623.54 million to $651.84 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cogent Communications.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $149.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.10 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 6.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on CCOI shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

In other news, VP John B. Chang sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.96, for a total value of $37,776.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.49, for a total transaction of $293,376.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,532,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,120 shares of company stock worth $673,574 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,223,000 after buying an additional 54,446 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 655.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 7,875 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 101,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,167,000 after buying an additional 23,450 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in Cogent Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Cogent Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $739,000. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCOI traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $60.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,552. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.39 and a beta of 0.31. Cogent Communications has a fifty-two week low of $55.16 and a fifty-two week high of $80.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is 550.01%.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

