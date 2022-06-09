Analysts Anticipate NightHawk Biosciences (NYSE:NHWK) to Announce -$0.38 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect NightHawk Biosciences (NYSE:NHWK – Get Rating) to announce ($0.38) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for NightHawk Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.42) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.33). NightHawk Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.26) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NightHawk Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($1.48) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.73) to ($1.29). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($0.75). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NightHawk Biosciences.

NightHawk Biosciences (NYSE:NHWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.14. NightHawk Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,995.52% and a negative return on equity of 30.28%. The company had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NHWK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NightHawk Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of NightHawk Biosciences from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NightHawk Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Shares of NYSE NHWK traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,274. NightHawk Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.93. The company has a market cap of $68.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 0.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NightHawk Biosciences by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 6,278 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in NightHawk Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in NightHawk Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NightHawk Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in NightHawk Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 18.12% of the company’s stock.

About NightHawk Biosciences

