Analysts Anticipate Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) to post $0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Holley’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Holley will report full-year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.87. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.97. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Holley.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $200.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.70 million. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis.

HLLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Holley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Holley from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.88.

In related news, Director David S. Lobel sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $26,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David S. Lobel sold 8,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $91,440,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,673,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,922,494.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Holley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $976,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Holley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $372,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Holley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,357,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Holley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Holley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HLLY traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.64. The company had a trading volume of 510 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,039. Holley has a 52 week low of $8.23 and a 52 week high of $14.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

