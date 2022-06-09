Analysts Anticipate Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $64.30 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) will report $64.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cutera’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $64.00 million to $64.60 million. Cutera posted sales of $58.59 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cutera will report full year sales of $263.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $259.40 million to $266.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $301.45 million, with estimates ranging from $288.30 million to $314.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cutera.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.75). Cutera had a negative net margin of 5.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.42%. The business had revenue of $58.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Cutera’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cutera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Cutera from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Cutera from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Cutera from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.33.

In related news, CEO David H. Mowry purchased 996 shares of Cutera stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.12 per share, with a total value of $49,919.52. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,604,763.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CUTR. RTW Investments LP increased its stake in Cutera by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,257,862 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $58,616,000 after buying an additional 537,045 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Cutera by 711.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 425,230 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $19,816,000 after acquiring an additional 372,828 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Cutera during the 1st quarter worth about $19,253,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Cutera during the 1st quarter worth about $15,956,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cutera by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,635,306 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $108,891,000 after acquiring an additional 148,427 shares in the last quarter.

CUTR stock traded down $1.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.56. 6,248 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 693,960. Cutera has a 52 week low of $31.62 and a 52 week high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $809.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.36 and a beta of 1.80.

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; truSculpt iD, for the non-surgical body sculpting market; and Secret RF, a fractional RF microneedling system for tissue coagulation and hemostasis.

