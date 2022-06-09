Analysts Anticipate BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) to Post -$0.36 EPS

Brokerages predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.36) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.48). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.34) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.77) to ($1.00). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to $0.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $49.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.59 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BCRX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays cut shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Helen M. Thackray sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $123,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,209,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 171.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,921,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,900 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 560,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,764,000 after buying an additional 51,030 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 67,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 618.6% during the fourth quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,686,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,353,000 after buying an additional 1,451,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

BCRX traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $10.55. 61,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,169,768. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 2.51.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

