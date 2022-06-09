Analysts Anticipate BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) to Post -$0.36 EPS

Posted by on Jun 9th, 2022

Brokerages predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRXGet Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.36) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.48). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.34) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.77) to ($1.00). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to $0.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRXGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $49.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.59 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BCRX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays cut shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Helen M. Thackray sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $123,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,209,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 171.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,921,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,900 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 560,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,764,000 after buying an additional 51,030 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 67,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 618.6% during the fourth quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,686,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,353,000 after buying an additional 1,451,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

BCRX traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $10.55. 61,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,169,768. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 2.51.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.