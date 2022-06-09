Analysts Anticipate Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Will Announce Earnings of $2.20 Per Share

Analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) will report earnings of $2.20 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Aspen Technology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.38. Aspen Technology reported earnings per share of $1.53 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 43.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspen Technology will report full year earnings of $5.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.43 to $5.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.31 to $7.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Aspen Technology.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $187.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.61 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 40.86% and a net margin of 39.22%. Aspen Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Aspen Technology from $170.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Saturday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.71.

In related news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 4,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total value of $637,870.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,435.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 956.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aspen Technology stock traded down $8.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $197.96. 3,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,382. Aspen Technology has a 52 week low of $122.29 and a 52 week high of $210.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07. The firm has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.63.

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

