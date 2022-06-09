AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Stock Position Lowered by S&T Bank PA

S&T Bank PA cut its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 156,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,063 shares during the quarter. AMN Healthcare Services makes up approximately 2.8% of S&T Bank PA’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. S&T Bank PA’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $19,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandler Capital Management purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,222,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 126,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,531,000 after buying an additional 61,274 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 22,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,914,000 after buying an additional 19,766 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 139,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,110,000 after acquiring an additional 7,202 shares in the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 1,400 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.53, for a total value of $136,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,537.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson acquired 5,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $93.30 per share, with a total value of $500,088.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMN traded down $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $100.42. 3,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,492. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.75 and a 1-year high of $129.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.36.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.24. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 44.09%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.20.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

