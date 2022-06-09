Amigo (LON:AMGO) Shares Up 0.6%

Amigo Holdings PLC (LON:AMGO – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 7.06 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 6.06 ($0.08). Approximately 1,297,899 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 8,078,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.02 ($0.08).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5.56. The company has a market cap of £28.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 427.88.

About Amigo (LON:AMGO)

Amigo Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides guarantor loans to individuals in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It also engages in trading business. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Bournemouth, the United Kingdom.

