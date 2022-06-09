AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Stake Boosted by S&T Bank PA

S&T Bank PA grew its stake in shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,137 shares during the quarter. AMERISAFE makes up 2.1% of S&T Bank PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. S&T Bank PA owned about 1.41% of AMERISAFE worth $14,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMSF. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in AMERISAFE by 352.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 165,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,912,000 after buying an additional 128,949 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE during the 4th quarter valued at $6,228,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 321,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,382,000 after acquiring an additional 73,989 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 648.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 48,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 137,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,713,000 after acquiring an additional 43,667 shares during the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMERISAFE stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.53. 1,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,424. The stock has a market cap of $976.24 million, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.40. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.06 and a 1-year high of $64.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.56.

AMERISAFE ( NASDAQ:AMSF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $73.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.00 million. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 12.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.69%.

In related news, CEO G. Janelle Frost sold 10,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total value of $504,597.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,906,008.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kathryn Housh Shirley sold 2,277 shares of AMERISAFE stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total transaction of $110,001.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,610.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,772 shares of company stock worth $1,051,218. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMSF shares. Truist Financial downgraded AMERISAFE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AMERISAFE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AMERISAFE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.33.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company's workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It serves small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

