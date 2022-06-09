Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA) Receives C$1.86 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$1.86.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.50 price objective on shares of Americas Silver in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

TSE USA traded down C$0.01 on Monday, reaching C$0.89. 19,522 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,674. The firm has a market cap of C$160.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.10 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.14. Americas Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$0.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Americas Silver ( TSE:USA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$17.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$14.94 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Americas Silver will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

