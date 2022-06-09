American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Stock Rating Upgraded by B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. B. Riley currently has $23.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AMSWA. Zacks Investment Research cut American Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised American Software from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Get American Software alerts:

AMSWA stock opened at $17.97 on Monday. American Software has a twelve month low of $15.02 and a twelve month high of $33.26. The stock has a market cap of $603.04 million, a P/E ratio of 48.57 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.92%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in American Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in American Software during the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Software by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 58,531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 16,040 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in American Software by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 723,908 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,086,000 after acquiring an additional 8,091 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in American Software during the 1st quarter valued at $456,000. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Software (Get Rating)

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment provides demand optimization, inventory optimization, supply optimization, retail optimization, quality and compliance, PLM, sourcing management, and integrated business planning services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.