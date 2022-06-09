AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.

Shares of UHAL stock opened at $492.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $532.62 and its 200 day moving average is $608.61. AMERCO has a 12 month low of $480.78 and a 12 month high of $769.90.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The transportation company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.38 by ($2.96). AMERCO had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 19.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.76 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in AMERCO in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMERCO during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of AMERCO during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMERCO during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of AMERCO during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000.

About AMERCO

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

