Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Lessened by SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd

SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 39.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 29,800 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 20.0% of SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $150,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 647 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Towercrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% during the third quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 111 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,161 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $207.50 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $197.50 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.97.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $4,924,129.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,522,927.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,370.19, for a total transaction of $114,586.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,837 shares of company stock worth $10,642,923. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $120.88. 656,618 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,185,856. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.26 and a 52-week high of $188.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.17. The company has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 58.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.23.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.