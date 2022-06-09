Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $93.08 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) will report sales of $93.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Amarin’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $67.00 million and the highest is $113.40 million. Amarin reported sales of $154.49 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Amarin will report full-year sales of $395.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $292.80 million to $505.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $380.74 million, with estimates ranging from $226.00 million to $536.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Amarin.

Get Amarin alerts:

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $94.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.21 million. Amarin had a negative net margin of 4.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMRN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Amarin from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Amarin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amarin in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.30.

AMRN traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,631,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,158,967. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.99. Amarin has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $5.97. The stock has a market cap of $706.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.49 and a beta of 2.12.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sarissa Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Amarin by 126.5% in the fourth quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 19,250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,873,000 after purchasing an additional 10,750,000 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL raised its holdings in Amarin by 564.8% in the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 11,407,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,177,000 after purchasing an additional 9,691,201 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Amarin by 151.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,369,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,046 shares in the last quarter. 13D Management LLC bought a new position in Amarin in the first quarter worth about $6,659,000. Finally, Fairmount Funds Management LLC raised its holdings in Amarin by 65.4% in the first quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 4,133,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,000 shares in the last quarter. 35.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amarin (Get Rating)

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Germany, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amarin (AMRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.