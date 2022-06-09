Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Reduced by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,772 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,818 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 0.8% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $126,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Stansberry Asset Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 8,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Alphabet by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 315,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $912,648,000 after purchasing an additional 8,816 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Alphabet by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 24,165 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $69,984,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Sender Co & Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,716,000. Finally, Seven Post Investment Office LP grew its position in Alphabet by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,850.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,300.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,310.24.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,644.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,298.63, for a total transaction of $96,542.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,181 shares in the company, valued at $2,714,682.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 550,324 shares of company stock worth $21,778,481 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded up $3.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2,347.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,118. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,405.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,646.70. The company has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,037.69 and a 1-year high of $3,030.93.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $26.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.