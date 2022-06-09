Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Shares Down 6.7%

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) shares dropped 6.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $160.83 and last traded at $162.42. Approximately 6,319 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 764,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $174.01.

AMR has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $155.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.22.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The energy company reported $13.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.94 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $828.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.20 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 152.74% and a net margin of 24.54%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.00) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 84.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Anne Fessenden sold 4,000 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.38, for a total value of $581,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,567 shares in the company, valued at $663,950.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Vogel sold 2,500 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.46, for a total value of $338,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,699,497 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $103,755,000 after purchasing an additional 304,641 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 929,089 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,721,000 after purchasing an additional 500,898 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 410.0% in the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 791,399 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,433,000 after purchasing an additional 636,230 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Co. grew its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 427,175 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,079,000 after purchasing an additional 198,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 38.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 338,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,854,000 after purchasing an additional 94,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2021, it operated twenty active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

