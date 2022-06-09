Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0761 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This is a boost from Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ERH opened at $12.78 on Thursday. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $12.07 and a 12-month high of $15.23.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund ( NYSEAMERICAN:ERH Get Rating ) by 235.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

