Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0761 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This is a boost from Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ERH opened at $12.78 on Thursday. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $12.07 and a 12-month high of $15.23.
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.
