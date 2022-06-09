Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) Shares Down 0.6%

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.49 and last traded at $1.53. Approximately 205,613 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 216,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.54.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.57. The firm has a market cap of $61.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Allied Esports Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Allied Esports Entertainment by 100.0% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allied Esports Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Allied Esports Entertainment by 11.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 419,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 43,563 shares in the last quarter. 25.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc, a premier public esports and entertainment company, engages in the Allied Esports businesses worldwide. It operates esports properties to connect players and fans through a network of connected arenas; a flagship gaming arena located at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada; a mobile esports truck that serves as a battleground and content generation hub; and a studio for recording and streaming gaming events.

