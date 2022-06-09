Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) VP Sells $227,760.72 in Stock

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 2,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.32, for a total transaction of $227,760.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,284 shares in the company, valued at $3,816,494.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE ALLE opened at $110.46 on Thursday. Allegion plc has a one year low of $105.06 and a one year high of $148.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.44.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $723.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.67 million. Allegion had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 57.54%. Allegion’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Allegion’s payout ratio is currently 31.48%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 17.8% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Allegion by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Allegion by 0.4% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,544 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Allegion by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALLE. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Allegion from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Allegion from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Allegion from $142.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Allegion from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.90.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

