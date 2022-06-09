Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) VP Sells $227,760.72 in Stock

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 2,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.32, for a total transaction of $227,760.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,284 shares in the company, valued at $3,816,494.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NYSE ALLE opened at $110.46 on Thursday. Allegion plc has a one year low of $105.06 and a one year high of $148.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.44.
Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $723.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.67 million. Allegion had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 57.54%. Allegion’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 17.8% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Allegion by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Allegion by 0.4% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,544 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Allegion by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALLE. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Allegion from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Allegion from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Allegion from $142.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Allegion from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.90.
Allegion Company Profile (Get Rating)
Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.
