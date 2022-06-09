Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.54-$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.09 billion-$3.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.11 billion.Alight also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alight from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.
NYSE ALIT traded down $0.57 on Thursday, reaching $7.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,351,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,223,080. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Alight has a 1 year low of $6.89 and a 1 year high of $13.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.33.
In other Alight news, Director William P. Foley II sold 302,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $3,077,464.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard N. Massey purchased 50,000 shares of Alight stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.92 per share, with a total value of $446,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 752,305 shares of company stock worth $7,618,465 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Alight by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Alight in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alight in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its holdings in Alight by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 40,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Alight by 1,069.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 19,821 shares during the period. 66.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Alight (Get Rating)
Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.
