Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.54-$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.09 billion-$3.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.11 billion.Alight also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alight from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

NYSE ALIT traded down $0.57 on Thursday, reaching $7.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,351,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,223,080. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Alight has a 1 year low of $6.89 and a 1 year high of $13.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.33.

Alight ( NYSE:ALIT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Alight had a positive return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $725.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Alight will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alight news, Director William P. Foley II sold 302,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $3,077,464.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard N. Massey purchased 50,000 shares of Alight stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.92 per share, with a total value of $446,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 752,305 shares of company stock worth $7,618,465 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Alight by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Alight in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alight in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its holdings in Alight by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 40,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Alight by 1,069.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 19,821 shares during the period. 66.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

