Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lowered its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 28,808 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $5,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,928,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838,191 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,493,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,706,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,397,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,903 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,129,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $490,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818,338 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 278.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,937,532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $286,852,000 after buying an additional 1,425,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BABA. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $203.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.97.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $119.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.98. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $73.28 and a 52 week high of $230.89. The company has a market cap of $324.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.96, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.91.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $7.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $6.89. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $204.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

